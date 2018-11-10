HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio Featuring Tito Ortiz, Cowboy Cerrone, Mike Perry, and Violent Bob Ross

November 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Knockout Radio Hour One: Tito Ortiz and Mike Perry

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Violent Bob Ross

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring a stacked line-up of Tito Ortiz, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, “Platinum” Mike Perry, and Violent Bob Ross (aka Luis Pena). Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

