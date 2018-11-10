Knockout Radio Featuring Tito Ortiz, Cowboy Cerrone, Mike Perry, and Violent Bob Ross

Knockout Radio Hour One: Tito Ortiz and Mike Perry

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Violent Bob Ross

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring a stacked line-up of Tito Ortiz, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, “Platinum” Mike Perry, and Violent Bob Ross (aka Luis Pena). Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

