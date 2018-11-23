HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio Featuring Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell

November 22, 2018
Knockout Radio Hour One: Tito Ortiz, Stitch Duran and John Salter

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Chuck Liddell and Tom Lawlor

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring a stacked line-up of Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Jacob “Stitch” Duran, John Salter, and Tom Lawlor. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

