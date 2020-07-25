Knockout Radio featuring Tanner Boser, Ron Gerrard, and David Feldman

Knockout Radio Hour One: Ron Gerrard
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Tanner Boser and David Feldman
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Tanner Boser, Ron Gerrard, and David Feldman. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- UFC on ESPN 14: Whittaker vs. Till Live Results
- Sergio Pettis ushered in Bellator’s return to live events with second promotional victory
- Georges St-Pierre responds to Kamaru Usman callout