Knockout Radio featuring Sijara Eubanks, Jalin Turner, Paige VanZant, and Billy Quarantillo

Knockout Radio Hour One: Sijara Eubanks
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Jalin Turner, Paige VanZant, and Billy Quarantillo
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Sijara Eubanks, Jalin Turner, Paige VanZant, and Billy Quarantillo. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- Watch Alistair Overeem knock out Walt Harris ahead of UFC Vegas 9
- UFC Vegas 10 loses main event, as Glover Teixeira tests positive for COVID-19
- Dana White on Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar: ‘If they wanted to do it, I would do it.’