HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor UFC 229 Official Weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor’s Head Coach Predicts His Next Opponent, Timeline for Return

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Leave the UFC in Support of Teammate

Ryan Bader atop Bellator 199 cage

featuredRyan Bader Knows He’s the Worst Possible Matchup for Matt Mitrione in the Bellator Grand Prix

featuredJon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 For Light Heavyweight Title Set for UFC 232

Knockout Radio Featuring Ryan Bader, Dominick Reyes, and Ken Shamrock

October 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

Knockout Radio Hour One: Ryan Bader, Dominick Reyes, Wes Sims, and Gerald Sherrell

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Ken Shamrock, Joe Riggs, and MMA Bobblehead

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring a loaded line-up of Ryan Bader, Dominick Reyes, Wes Sims, Gerald Sherrell, Ken Shamrock, Joe Riggs, and MMA Bobblehead. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA