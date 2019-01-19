HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio Featuring Ryan Bader, Dennis Bermudez, Paige VanZant, Joseph Benavidez, and Chris Lytle

January 19, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Ryan Bader and Dennis Bermudez

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Paige VanZant, Joseph Benavidez, and Chris Lytle

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Bellator champion Ryan Bader; UFC fighters Dennis Bermudez, Paige VanZant, and Joseph Benavidez; and UFC veteran Chris Lytle. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

