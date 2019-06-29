Knockout Radio featuring Roosevelt Roberts, Demian Maia and Johnny Bedford

Knockout Radio Hour One: Roosevelt Roberts and Jimmy Denning

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Demian Maia, Johnny Bedford, & JitzKing Promotions

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Roosevelt Roberts, Demian Maia, Johnny Bedford, JitzKing Promotions, and Wicked Good Cupcakes; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Tune in Saturday, June 29, for UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos full live results from Minneapolis, Minn., on MMAWeekly.com. Heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos square off in a five-round main event with the winner looking to get the next shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.