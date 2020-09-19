Knockout Radio featuring Niko Price, Gerald Meerschaert, and Mike Rodriguez

Knockout Radio Hour One: Niko Price
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Gerald Meerschaert and Mike Rodriguez
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Niko Price, Gerald Meerschaert, and Mike Rodriguez. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- Video: Tyron Woodley refuses to wear mask, as he and Colby Covington make weight for UFC Vegas 11
- Tyron Woodley espouses Black Lives Matter; Colby Covington calls him racist | UFC Vegas 11
- UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in face-offs video: Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off with intense staredown
- UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley Live Results