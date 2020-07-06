Knockout Radio featuring Mike Perry, Josh Emmett, and Jim Alers

Knockout Radio Hour One: Randy Harris and Matt McClellan
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Mike Perry, Josh Emmett, and Jim Alers
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Mike Perry, Josh Emmett, and Jim Alers. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
HOT TOPICS:
- New UFC 251 main event is now official: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
- UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications
- Conor McGregor offers condolences on the loss of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father