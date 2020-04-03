Knockout Radio featuring Michael Chiesa, Shannon Briggs, and Aalon Cruz

Knockout Radio Hour One: Michael Chiesa
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Shannon Briggs and Aalon Cruz
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC fighters Michael Chiesa and Aalon Cruz, as well as boxer Shannon Briggs. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- Editorial: UFC 249 is not about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khabib fires back at Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson, defends return to Russia
- It’s On! Watch Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell at UFC 47, the fight that kicked off the trilogy (free fight)