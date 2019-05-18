Knockout Radio featuring Megan Anderson, Nik Lentz, Desmond Green and Patrick Cummins

Knockout Radio Hour One: Megan Anderson and Nik Lentz

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Desmond Green and Patrick Cummis

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC Rochester fighters Megan Anderson, Nik Lentz, Desmond Green and Patrick Cummins; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in Saturday, May 18, for full UFC on ESPN+ 10: dos Anjos vs. Lee live results from Rochester, New York, where Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee headline the card, each of them hoping to get back into the hunt for a championship belt.