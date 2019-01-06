HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio Featuring Louis Taylor and Shannon Ritch

January 5, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One Sponsored by Apeman Strong & Staff Zone

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Louis Taylor and Shannon Ritch

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring newly crowned PFL champion Louis Taylor and combat sports veteran Shannon Ritch. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

