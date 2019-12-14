Knockout Radio featuring King Mo Lawal, Mike Perry, and Chase Hooper

Knockout Radio Hour One: King Mo and Mike Perry

Knockout Radio Hour Two : Chase Hooper

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring King Mo Lawal, “Platinum” Mike Perry, and Chase Hooper. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.