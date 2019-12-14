Knockout Radio featuring King Mo Lawal, Mike Perry, and Chase Hooper

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 14, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: King Mo and Mike Perry

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Chase Hooper

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring King Mo Lawal, “Platinum” Mike Perry, and Chase Hooper. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

