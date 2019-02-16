HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio Featuring Kamaru Usman, Shannon Ritch, Max Griffin, and Artem Lobov

February 16, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Kamaru Usman and Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Max Griffin, Artem Lobov, and World Class Fight League

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Kamaru Usman, Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch, Max Griffin, Artem Lobov, and the World Class Fight League. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

