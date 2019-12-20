Knockout Radio featuring Hector Lombard, James Krause, and Bare Knuckle FC

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 20, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Mensch on a Bench and Bare Knuckle FC’s David Feldman

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Hector Lombard, James Krause, and the Outback Bowl

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Hector Lombard, James Krause, and Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

