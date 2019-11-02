Knockout Radio featuring Gregor Gillespie, Shane Burgos, Brad Tavares, Johnny Bedford & Joey Beltran

Knockout Radio Hour One: Gregor Gillespie and Shane Burgos

Knockout Radio Hour Two : Reggie Pena

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC 244’s Gregor Gillespie, Shane Burgos, and Brad Tavares and Bare Knuckle FC’s Johnny Bedford and Joey Beltran. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.