Knockout Radio featuring Gilbert Melendez and Diego Sanchez

Knockout Radio Hour One: Gilbert Melendez

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Diego Sanchez

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC 239’s Gilbert Melendez and Diego Sanchez; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.