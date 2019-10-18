Knockout Radio featuring Gabriel Gonzaga, Bigfoot Silva, and Reggie Pena

Knockout Radio Hour One: Gabriel Gonzaga and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Reggie Pena
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC veterans Gabriel Gonzaga and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, along with fellow BareKnuckle FC fighter Reggie Pena. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- UFC on ESPN 6 Live Results: Reyes vs. Weidman
- Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar
- Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in physical altercation
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.