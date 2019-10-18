HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio featuring Gabriel Gonzaga, Bigfoot Silva, and Reggie Pena

October 18, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Gabriel Gonzaga and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Reggie Pena

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC veterans Gabriel Gonzaga and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva, along with fellow BareKnuckle FC fighter Reggie Pena. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Oct. 18 for full UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman live results from Boston, Mass. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman moves up to light heavyweight, where his welcoming committee is highly regarded contender Dominick Reyes.

