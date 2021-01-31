Knockout Radio featuring Din Thomas and Bare Knuckle Boxer Britain Hart

Knockout Radio Hour One: Din Thomas
Knockout Radio Hour Two: Bare Knuckle Boxer Britain Hart
Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC veteran and MMA coach Din Thomas, alongside Bare Knuckle Boxer Britain Hart. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.
Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.
HOT TOPICS:
- Rankings Review: What happened to Marlon Vera and Montana De La Rosa?
- Video: YouTube boxer Jake Paul training with Jorge Masvidal to knock out Ben Askren
- Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach: Conor McGregor rematch never going to happen