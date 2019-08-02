HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredDana White promises to release Cris Cyborg: ‘We’re out of the Cyborg business’

UFC on ESPN 5 Weigh-in Results

featuredUFC on ESPN 5 weigh-in results: Covington vs. Lawler set, but two fighters miss weight

Dana White and Colby Covington

featuredPromised a title shot, Colby Covington wants to see something in writing

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Workout Scrum

featuredCris Cyborg wants to fight Amanda Nunes, but needs Dana White’s respect

Knockout Radio featuring Clay Guida, Aalon Cruz, and Titus O’Neil

August 2, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Aalon Cruz and WWE’s Titus O’Neil

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Clay Guida

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Clay Guida, Aalon Cruz, and WWE’s Titus O’Neil; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 3, for full UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler live results from Newark, New Jersey. Former champions Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler square off in the main event, looking to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

