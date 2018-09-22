Knockout Radio Featuring Chuck Liddell

Knockout Radio Hour One: Sam Shewmaker and Titus O’Neil

Knockout Radio Hour One: Chuck Liddell, Marciea Allen, and Michael Moore

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who is returning from retirement to fight fellow Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz for a third time, now under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. Also on Knockout Radio, check out Sam Shewmaker, Titus O’Neil, Marciea Allen, and Michael Moore. Plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

