Knockout Radio featuring Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman

June 1, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: David Feldman

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Desmond Green and Patrick Cummis

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

Tune in Saturday, June 1 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith full live results from Stockholm, Sweden.

