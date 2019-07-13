Knockout Radio featuring Aspen Ladd, Leonard Garcia, and Ray Sefo

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 13, 2019
Knockout Radio Hour One: Ray Sefo

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Leonard Garcia and Aspen Ladd

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Ray Sefo, Leonard Garcia, and Aspen Ladd; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 13, for full UFC on ESPN+ 13: de Randamie vs. Ladd live results. Former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie continues her pursuit for a bantamweight title shot, as she squares off with Aspen Lass in the main event. The UFC on ESPN+ 13 co-main event in Sacramento, Calif., features UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber coming out of retirement to test himself against Ricky Simon in front of his hometown crowd.

