Knockout Radio featuring Artem Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi, Dan Ige, and Randy Brown

Knockout Radio Hour One: Artem Lobov, Randy Brown, and David Feldman

Knockout Radio Hour Two: Paulie Malignaggi and Dan Ige

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Artem Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi and president David Feldman; as well as UFC Greenville’s Dan Ige and Randy Brown; plus, all the latest MMA news and happenings.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

HOT TOPICS:

MMAWeekly.com will have full UFC on ESPN+ 12 live results on Saturday, June 22, from Greenville, S.C., beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. The fight card is headlined by a five-round featherweight contenders bout between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie).