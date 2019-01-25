HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAaron Pico: ‘If I Had to Fight Me, I’d Be Scared, Too’

Jon Jones UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredJon Jones’s Pre-UFC 232 VADA Drug Test Indicates Residual Steroid Metabolite

Anderson Silva - UFC 234 prefight

featuredDoes Anderson Silva Consider Israel Adesanya His Clone?

featuredRyan Bader on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘He’s Never Fought Anyone Like Me’

Kin Moy Wants to Make Jay Perrin Fight on His Terms at Cage Titans 42

January 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

This past November after two years away from fighting, bantamweight prospect Kin Moy made his return to fighting with a third round submission win over Patrick Corrigan at Cage Titans 41.

For Moy, the time off as a result of several different things, but thanks to what he did during the layoff he was able to make a successful return to fighting.

“I had a bunch of injuries, opponents pulling out, and things like my girlfriend having knee surgery and me taking care of her during her recovery, so there’s a lot of things that kept me out of the game for up to two years,” Moy told MMAWeekly.com.

“I felt as good overall as ever, or possibly better. I’m definitely looking to roll with that momentum. I’m feeling like I’ve shaken of the ring rust and I’m ready to go again.”

Moy admits that there was some adjustment needing to be made in his return, but it was offset by the things he had added to his game during his time off.

“I think at the end of the day fighting is fighting,” said Moy. “It was meant to be a welcome back fight, but (Corrigan) was very tough and durable, and really helped me put on a good show there.

“Mentally I didn’t feel as sharp or confident as I had felt previously when I had been competing more regularly, but in terms of how it actually looked it was fine or was better because in the time off I had training and refining skills I didn’t have before last November.”

On Saturday in Plymouth, Mass., Moy (9-3) will look to add a title to his resume when he challenges Jay Perrin (7-3) in the Cage Titans 42 bantamweight championship main event.

TRENDING > Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Fabricio Werdum Helps Rescue Drowning Teenager

“The funny thing with Jay is we’re actually friends and have trained extensively together in the past,” Moy said. “I will have the advantage striking at a distance, and also have the advantage on the ground. Where maybe he has maybe a leg up over me is his wrestling against the cage and also his Muay Thai clinch is very dangerous – the way he combines the two is what makes him so formidable.

“The key for victory for me is to make sure we fight on my terms; which is at the extreme end; either standing on the feet like a kickboxing match or on the ground where I can use my Jiu-Jitsu.”

For Moy getting an opportunity to fight consistently again after a long layoff is the main thing he’s focused on now.

“Honestly I just missed fighting so much,” said Moy. “I love the exhilaration of being in there. The crowd is so electric and competing in front of them in this gladiator-esque sport is to me as good as it gets.

“I don’t really have any grandiose plans. But I want to take it one fight at a time, put on a good show, and see what happens next.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA