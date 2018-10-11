HOT OFF THE WIRE

Kimihiro Eto Submits JD Hardwick in ONE Warrior Series Season 3 Finale

October 11, 2018
Lightweights Kimihiro Eto and JD Hardwick clashed in the main event of the ONE Warrior Series 3 Finale. It was a fight that pitted the grappling of the Japanese fighter against the Muay Thai of the American and it was the latter style which would ultimately prevail.

Hardwick was taken down early in the opening round at Zepp@Big Box in Singapore. Their fight headlined the Thursday afternoon fight card and the Fairtex prospect was able to prevent his Japanese opponent from progressing further than half guard.

Eto eventually got back to his feet and Hardwick immediately went to work with low kicks, only for his opponent to time one and sweep him. The American southpaw started to score with hard kicks to the legs and body, but towards the end of the round the Deep veteran caught one and slammed him to the ground.

Hardwick had clearly done more damage in the opening round but Eto had controlled the majority of the action and it was a similar story in the second stanza. The Japanese fighter ate a few more low kicks but countered one with a straight right hand that put the U.S. Army veteran on his back.

It looked like more of a slip than an actual knockdown, but it put Eto exactly where he wanted to be, in his opponent’s half guard. From there he looked to secure an arm triangle choke while moving into side control, but the latter proved unnecessary with Hardwick tapping to the submission attempt.

Earlier in the night, Japanese strawweight prospect Ryuto Sawada (11-4-1) made short work of Ismael Bandiwan (4-2) in a battle between two OWS veterans. The Filipino was completely outmatched and eventually succumbed to an armbar late in the opening round.

There was also an impressive win for Mark Ableardo (17-5). The New Zealander has really caught the eye competing on OWS, but had to be at his best to stop tall, awkward Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (2-2), whom he finished with ground and pound in the opening round.

The performance of the night came from Lito Adiwang (7-2). He dropped his hands and taunted Jose Huerta (1-1), but showcased some superb head movement to make the American miss again and again before knocking him out with a perfectly timed uppercut.

ONE Warrior Series Season 3 Finale Results

  • Kimihiro Eto beat JD Hardwick by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) 
  • Jenelyn Olsim beat Claudia Diaz by Decision 
  • Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin beat Mark Cuizon by Decision
  • Joo Hwan Kim beat Ganbat Bayasgalan by Decision
  • Hyun Jin Lee beat Michael Walker by TKO (Elbows)
  • Mark Abelardo beat Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by TKO (Punches)
  • Jerry Olsim beat Ernest Tang by KO (Punch)
  • Anvar Amirli beat Asuka Tsubaki by Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
  • Uyen Ha beat Edilah Johany by TKO (Punches)
  • Lito Adiwang beast Jose Huertya by KO (Punch)
  • Zechariah Lange beat Da Un Jung by Decision
  • Ryuto Sawada beat Ismael Bandiwan by Submission (Armbar) 
  • Devon Morris beat Guoan Fu by TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
  • Luozhou Jiangcuo beat Mark Sumalag by Submission (Triangle Choke)
  • Punnya Sai beat Krishna Tamang by TKO (Punches)
  • So Yul Kim beat Bayarmaa Munkhgerel by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) 

               

