Kiefer Crosbie going back to being a stone-cold killer heading into Bellator 224

Though he was able to pick up his second win in two bouts with Bellator this past February over Daniel Olejniczak, for welterweight Kiefer Crosbie the two fights couldn’t have gone differently.

According to Crosbie, his first Bellator bout in December against Orlando D’Ambrosio wasn’t indicative of his style, while his first round TKO of Olejniczak in February was.

“It was a nice win, a nice clean, technical, performance,” Crosbie told MMAWeekly.com of his win over Olejniczak. “I was happy with it. (Getting a finish) was important. I’m a finisher. I’m not a decision fighter.

“In my Bellator debut I was fighting a very experienced guy (in D’Ambrosio). Most of his fights were decisions wins. It was my Bellator debut, so I was in the mind frame of not f—ing it up, I better not lose, more so than destroying this man. I kind of played it safer than I normally do.”

Having just past his third anniversary as a pro fighter, Crosbie feels like a much more mature fighter in many aspects of his career than he was in 2016.

“If the me of today was to fight the me of three years ago, the me of three years ago wouldn’t last three seconds,” said Crosbie. “I’m so much better.

“Now I’m taking rest days when I need them, even to just enhance my recover and performance. All that stuff helps. Back then I would have just trained, trained, trained; even if I was injured I would train. I’m a more mature fighter.”

On Friday in Thackerville, Okla., Crosbie (6-0) will look for his second straight finish win when he faces Jonathan Gary (13-11-2) in a preliminary 165-pound bout at Bellator 224.

“(Following the D’Ambrosio fight) I said I’m going out, back to killing guys, back to getting these guys out in the first round – that’s what I do best – I’m a killer,” Crosbie said. “I’m not a decision fighter. I switch on when I’m in there and I’m hunting people down for the kill, and that’s what I’m going to be doing (in this upcoming fight).”

Going forward, Crosbie wants to be as busy as he can so he can support himself and his family as a professional fighter.

“We’re prize fighters and the prize is money, so money is the main objective,” said Crosbie. “You want to win a fight and have good fights – and I do want to go out there and having amazing fights and performances and do well – but at the end of the day my main goal is to get my hand raised and bring the check home.

“This is all I do; this all I know what to do; this is what I do to feed the family, by fighting, so that’s the main goal here: I want to fight as much as I can and rack up the fights and rack up the paychecks.”