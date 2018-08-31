Kickboxing Legend Andy Souwer Set to Face UFC Vet Anthony Njokuani in Bangkok

Two time K-1 World Max champion Andy Souwer will make his ONE Championship debut on Oct. 6, according to reliable reports in The Netherlands. He will face UFC veteran Anthony Njokuani in a kickboxing match in Bangkok.

The fight is one of three to be either reported or confirmed for ONE: Kingdom of Heroes, which is set for the Impact Arena. The show will be headlined by a boxing match between WBC 115-pound champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and challenger Iran Diaz.

There will also be a lightweight title eliminator that pits Shinya Aoki against Ev Ting. The winner of that match has been promised a shot at reigning champion Martin Nguyen on ONE Championships maiden Tokyo card, which is booked for March 30, 2019.

Souwer made his name fighting in Japan during K-1’s heyday. He won the promotions famous 154-pound tournament in 2005 and 2007. The Dutchman reached the final four times in total and beat legendary kickboxers like Buakaw Por Pramuk and Masato.

Njokuani is best known for stints in the WEC and UFC, although he does have some kickboxing experience. The Nigerian reportedly has a record of 25-1 and, in 2017, he fought for Muay Thai promotion Lion Fight, stopping Chris Harrington in the third round.

Thai fighters Rika Ishige, Saketdao Petpayathai, and Petmorrakot Wor Sangprapai are all set to compete in Bangkok. The first two in MMA bouts and the latter a Muay Thai or kickboxing fight, although opponents have yet to be confirmed.