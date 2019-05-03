Kiamrian Abbasov upends Yushin Okami’s ONE Championship title run at ‘ONE: For Honor’

UFC veteran Yushin Okami made his promotional debut at ONE: For Honor in Jakarta on Friday. There had been talk of the Japanese veteran setting up an immediate title shot with a win over Kiamrian Abbasov, but that talk proved to be premature.

Instead, it was the Kyrgyz welterweight who walked away with the biggest win of his career after stopping Okami early in the second round. A glancing right hand hurt the former WSOF and UFC title challenger and a barrage of ground and pound closed the deal.

Okami made a strong start in the opening round. He was applying forward pressure to Abbasov, who was constantly circling out until the Japanese fighter ducked under a punch and secured a bodylock followed by a sweep.

The Japanese welterweight landed in full mount and spent the rest of the round in top position, but couldn’t capitalize with any sustained offense or submission attempts. At this stage, Okami looked in control of the contest, but that all changed at the start of the second round.

Abbasov was circling away from Okami and looking to counter with kicks, but it was a right hand that did the damage. Once the UFC veteran was hurt, he never had the opportunity to recover as the Kyrgyz fighter attacked continuously from top position giving the referee no choice but to step in and stop the contest.

The win takes Abbasov to 21-4 and establishes him as an immediate contender in the welterweight division. Okami drops to 35-13 and his dream of fighting for the title at ONE Championship’s centennial event in Tokyo this October is surely dead.

TRENDING > Marlon Moraes still wants to face T.J. Dillashaw after his doping suspension is finished

Kiamrian Abbasov spoils Yushin Okami’s ONE debut with a POWERFUL ground and pound finish at 1:10 of Round 2! #WeAreONE #ForHonor #Jakarta #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/229ru0kWR6 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 3, 2019

Marat Gafurov moves closer to trilogy with Martin Nguyen

Former featherweight champion Marat Gafurov (17-2) steadfastly played to his strengths against Tetsuya Yamada (26-7-2). The Russian has suffered a couple of knockout losses recently, but wasted no time in taking this fight to the ground.

Yamada looked to be the superior striker in this contest, but Gafurov was able to take him down and keep him down, spending the majority of the three rounds in top position to take a clear-cut decision win and move a step closer to securing a trilogy bout with champion Martin Nguyen.

Former ONE World Champion Marat Gafurov grinds out a big unanimous decision win over Tetsuya Yamada! #WeAreONE #ForHonor #Jakarta #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/l6CabOLcHU — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 3, 2019

Thanh Le makes stellar ONE Championship debut

Thanh Le (9-2) made a blistering start to his ONE Championship career. Having been dominated on the ground in the opening round, the Vietnamese American featherweight bounced back to knock out Yusup Saadulaev (17-5-1-1) with a knee to the head early in the second stanza.

ONE: For Honor Full Results