HOT OFF THE WIRE
Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in face-offs: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira set for 205-pound showdown

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, UFC title not vacant

featuredUFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva recap video

Kiamrian Abbasov scores stunning comeback win against James Nakashima at ONE: Inside the Matrix II

November 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

At the end of the opening round, Kiamrian Abbasov’s nose looked badly broken and there was a question as to whether the welterweight champion would recover. Challenger James Nakashima looked firmly in control of the main event at ONE: Inside the Matrix, Part II.

Nakashima dominated rounds two and three as Abbasov pawed awkwardly at his nose. During the second stanza, the southpaw challenger found a home for his left hand and blood began to stream from his opponent’s face.

In the third round, Nakashima finally completed a takedown. He remained in dominant position until the bell but aside from briefly threatening with a Von Flue choke the challenger was unable to capitalize with any effective offense.

Abbasov landed a right hand at close quarters early in the fourth, but the nose was clearly troubling the champion who seemed to be rapidly running out of ideas. That was until a right kick landed flush to the face of Nakashima, who might have been dipping down for a takedown.

The American was badly hurt and tried to buy himself time by backtracking, but Abbasov came on strong and landed a knee to the head of the challenger as he stumbled backwards. An uppercut finished the job and secured a stunning comeback.

With the win, he improves to 23-4, while Nakashima drops to 12-1 after suffering defeat for the first time in his career. It was a first successful title defense for Abbasov, who won the belt by beating former champion Zebaztian Kadestam last year.

In the co-main event, Timofey Nastyukhin (14-4) probably secured a lightweight title shot with clear cut decision win over Pieter Buist (17-5). The Russian was looking for the knockout right from the get go and while he never came close to finishing the fight, his aggression was enough to earn a second straight win.

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya claims marijuana, not steroids, may have led to pec-gate

ONE: Inside the Matrix, Part II

  • Kiamrian Abbasov def. James Nakashima by KO (Knees and Punches) at 3:27 of R4 (For welterweight title)
  • Timofey Nastyukhin def. Pieter Buist by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Yuya Wakamatsu def. Kyu Sung Kim by KO (Punch) at 1:46 of R1
  • Eko Roni Saputra def. Ramon Gonzales via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:07 of R1
  • Meng Bo def. Priscilla Gaol by KO (Punch) at 1:26 of R1

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA