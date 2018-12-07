Kiamrian Abbasov Mauls Agilan Thani at ONE: Destiny of Champions

Local hero Agilan Thani suffered his second successive loss in the Axiata Arena on Friday. The Malaysian was absolutely demolished by Kiamrian Abbasov, who bounced back from a disappointing defeat on his ONE Championship debut to secure a first-round submission win.

Thani was on the back foot right from the opening bell at ONE: Destiny of Champions. He invited Abbasov to come forward and that is exactly what the Kyrgyz fighter did, backing the Malaysian up against the cage and then picking him up and throwing him to the floor.

The Malaysian was able to work his way back up, but was in defensive mode for the entire fight. When Abbasov connected clean with a couple of punches that sent Thani staggering back, the Malaysian looked like he was on the verge of being stopped due to strikes.

Instead, Abbasov elected to put Thani down, taking his back and sinking in a rear-naked choke. The finish came at the 2:35 mark and sees the Kyrgyz improve to 20-4. This was a chastening experience for the Malaysian, who drops to 8-3 after losing back to back bouts.

Kiamrian Abbasov locks in a tight rear-naked choke to seal the deal against Agilan Thani at 2:35 of Round 1! #WeAreONE #DestinyOfChampions #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/9RDEzq7Cti — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 7, 2018

It was a better night for his compatriot Jihin Radzuan (4-0). She dominated Jenny Huang (5-4) during three fairly one-sided rounds, although the Taiwanese atomweight did threaten with triangle chokes on a couple of occasions.

Malaysian phenom Jihin Radzuan overwhelms Jenny Huang with her superior striking to claim a unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #DestinyOfChampions #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/evGKMrgSpo — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 7, 2018

ONE Championship’s atomweight title picture became much clearer after the final show of 2018. Earlier in the night, Mei Yamaguchi (18-11-1) scored a series of takedowns to secure a comfortable decision win over up-and-coming Filipina fighter Jomary Torres (5-1).

Meanwhile, former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash (10-2) secured his first victory since 2017. The Russian took Yuki Niimura (12-5) down early in the opening round and eventually secured a reverse triangle armbar with just 36 seconds remaining in the round.

Niimura was one of two Japanese newcomers on the card. Yosuke Saruta (18-8-3) made his promotional debut and the strawweight went the distance with Alex Silva (7-3), he won by unanimous decision but it was a close, competitive fight that could have gone either way.

ONE: Destiny of Champions Results