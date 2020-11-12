Khaos Williams looking to show that he’s here to stay in UFC Vegas 14 co-main event

For welterweight Khaos Williams, 2020 has been a year of two halves. After kicking off his UFC career in February with a first-round TKO win over Alex Moreno, Williams had to wait along with the rest of the world through the coronavirus lockdown before he could resume what he started.

Throughout it all, Williams was able to not stray too far from his routine that when the opportunity did come to fight again that he would be ready.

“I’ve always told people that I’m that diamond in the rough, just waiting to be buffed up and shown to the world, and here I am,” Williams told MMAWeekly.com. “They gave me the opportunity (to shine). UFC 247 that when it was.

“I was just trying to stay in shape (during the lockdown) and be ready for a fight, but it was a little hard. There’s a difference between training for a fight and just training, especially when everything was shut down. It was difficult to stay all the way tunnel-vision-focused, I got a little lax, but now I’m back sharp.”

If anything, lockdown provided an opportunity for Williams to work on his game without so many distractions, and because of it he feels he’s improved from the fighter he was in February.

“I definitely have gotten better,” said Williams. “I strive on getting better every day. I feel every day is a potential day for progress. Every time I get into the Octagon they’re going to see a better me.”

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Williams (10-1) will look to keep his winning ways going when he faces Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) in the 170-pound co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos.

“I’ve got to go out there and do me, be relaxed, have fun like I always do,” Williams said. “I know (Alhassan’s) coming to do. I never look past my opponent. I never sleep on any of my opponents. I train for all of them the same.

“I’m ready for whatever he throws at me. I’ve got knockout power. He’s got knockout power. It’s a great fight, a great co-main event, and happy for this opportunity to show the world, show the UFC, that I’m here to stay and where I need to be at on the card.”

For Williams, being the co-main event and having the chance to further up his exposure and status is exactly what he wants, as he’s never one to shy away from the spotlight.

“I feel like when opportunity and preparation meet it’s nice,” said Williams. “Everything is aligned right. I’ve got the champion mind. I’ve got the champion grind. And I’m ready to show the champion time. It’s that time to shine. It’s what I’ve been waiting on.

“I’m never nervous. One thing about me, I feel like I’ve been made for this. I feel like I perform pressure when there’s pressure. I feel better when the pressure’s on me. It just drives me to come even sharper. I’m hungry and it makes me want it even more.”