Khamzat Chimaev taunts Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and Nate Diaz on Twitter

Undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is coming off the biggest win of his career over Gilbert Burns at UFC 279 on April 9.

It was a hard-fought bout that saw Chimaev get taken the distance for the first time in his career. Following the fight, UFC president Dana White suggested Chimaev should face top contender Colby Covington.

On Tuesday, White appeared on The Pivot Podcast inside his matchmaking ‘war room.’ Inside the space is a wall that displays potential upcoming matches. The July 2, UFC 276 display seemed to show Chimaev and Nate Diaz names across from each other in the co-main event slot. The footage can be seen at the beginning of the podcast’s video.

It’s unclear whether that fight is a done deal, in negotiations, or if the promotion has gone a different direction. Things can change fast in the fight game, after all.

Either way, Chimaev taunted both Covington and Diaz on Tuesday via social media. The 28-year old didn’t stop with Covington and Diaz. He also took aim at former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Check out the series of tweets.

Chimaev first targeted Diaz in a tweet that read, “Let’s fight skinny @NateDiaz209.”

On Monday, photos surfaced revealing Covington’s broken tooth suffered in an alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal at a Miami restaurant in March. Chimaev posted the photos with several laughing emojis.

McGregor is expected to return to the octagon this fall after suffering broken leg in his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has indicated that he’ll likely return in the welterweight division. He once held both the featherweight and lightweight championships. He’s 2-1 as a welterweight with a win and loss to Diaz and a win over Donald Cerrone.

“When your holiday is over,” Chimaev asked McGregor.

when your holiday is over ? 😂@TheNotoriousMMA — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 3, 2022

