Khamzat Chimaev says he is ready for title shot in two UFC divisions

Khamzat Chimaev has made an incredible splash since debuting in the UFC Octagon earlier this year. In just 66 days, he improved his record from 6-0 to 9-0. And he’s not done yet.

Having defeated Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds with one punch at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday night, Chimaev wants to fight again sometime in the next five weeks as the UFC returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

While Chimaev’s ability to return to the cage so quickly is impressive, what might make it even more unbelievable is that he fought his first UFC bout at middleweight, his second at welterweight, and his third back at middleweight.

With such success, Chimaev believes he can not only fight in both divisions, but vie for the championship at both welterweight and middleweight simultaneously.

