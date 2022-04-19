HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khamzat Chimaev releases UFC 273 behind-the-scenes video revealing brutal weight cut

April 19, 2022
Undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 273 when he defeated No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision. Although he got the W, Chimaev wasn’t pleased with his performance.

“I feel sorry for my coaches,” Chimaev said in the locker room following the April 9th fight. “They work hard with me. I made many mistakes, Go back and watch my fight, like I always do. I will work hard, more energy. I need to be, everywhere, black belt — striking, ground-and-pound, wrestling, grappling, whatever, everything. I will fix everything now. One way I’m happy and one way I’m mad. I’m mad because I couldn’t finish the guy.”

The video documents Chimaev’s UFC 273 fight week including his weight cut.

(Video Courtesy of Khamzat Chimaev)

