Khamzat Chimaev opens as a favorite over Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev earned the biggest win of his career on Saturday night when he narrowly defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 272. Now that he’s jumped to the top of the welterweight rankings fans are matchmaking and the betting odds have already been opened.

According to BetOnline, Chimaev is a favorite over former interim champion Colby Covington but an underdog in a potential fight with the champion, Kamaru Usman.

He moves to an underdog (+115) in a potential title fight against UFC champ Kamaru Usman (-135). Odds via @betonline_ag. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) April 12, 2022

It will be interesting to see if either of these fights are what gets made next and if these betting odds stick for the long haul.