HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhamzat Chimaev opens as a favorite over Colby Covington

featuredUFC 273 highlights & recap: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

featuredCoach says Nick Diaz will fight again ‘by the end of the year’

Cain Velasquez

featuredCain Velasquez releases first statement since attempted murder arrest

Khamzat Chimaev opens as a favorite over Colby Covington

April 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

Khamzat Chimaev earned the biggest win of his career on Saturday night when he narrowly defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 272. Now that he’s jumped to the top of the welterweight rankings fans are matchmaking and the betting odds have already been opened.

According to BetOnline, Chimaev is a favorite over former interim champion Colby Covington but an underdog in a potential fight with the champion, Kamaru Usman.

He’s just a slight favorite over Covington at -125 to Covington’s +105. The line for the potential title fight is +115 for Chimaev and -135 for the champ.

It will be interesting to see if either of these fights are what gets made next and if these betting odds stick for the long haul.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA