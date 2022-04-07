Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I’m already the champ. People know that’

Undefeated rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev faces his toughest test on Saturday when he faces No. 2 contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Despite the pay-per-view featuring two world title bouts, Chimaev has commanded much of the attention surrounding the event. Confident in his abilities, Chimaev isn’t feeling any pressure facing Burns.

“It’s the same sh*t. I’m going to go in there and smash the guy,” Chemaev said during Wednesday’s UFC 273 Media Day.

“This is not jiu-jitsu. This is not wrestling. This is MMA. This is fighting,” Chimaev said. “I’m going to smash his face everywhere.”

With a win over the No. 2 ranked contender, Chimaev could find himself in a title bout in his next outing. According to ‘Borz,’ the fight with Burns is a foregone conclusion.

“I’m going to go in the cage, and like I do always, take his head and go home.” he said.

Petr Yan: After Saturday, ‘this clown’ Aljamain Sterling ‘will be forgotten’

Leon Edwards sits in the No. 3 contender spot at 170-pounds. Champion Kamaru Usman is recovering from hand surgery. Chimaev doesn’t think either one of them stands a chance against him and considers himself the uncrowned welterweight champion.

“I’m already the champ. The guys don’t want to fight me,” Chimaev said. “They always find some excuse. I’m ready. I’m already the champ. People know that.”

“If they give me both guys (in the) same night, I’ll smash them both.”

(Video Courtesy of UFC)