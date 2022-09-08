Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I come here to smash somebody’

Undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) headlines Saturday’s UFC 279 Pay-Per-View at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against veteran Nate Diaz (20-13).

The match could be Diaz’ final fight inside the famed octagon. It’s the last bout on his contract with the fight promotion. Chimaev’s happy to have the opportunity to face a ‘legend’ like Diaz.

“I’m fighting Nate Diaz. I’m happy for that. He’s one of the guys who have been like 15 years in this game. He’s one of the legends. Maybe this is his last fight. Who knows? I’m happy,” Chimaev said during Wednesday’s UFC 279 Media Day.

Whether his opponent is Diaz, or anyone else, Chimaev always has the same goal in mind. He plans to ‘smash’ Diaz on Saturday.

“I’m going to smash somebody, take my money, and go home,” Chimaev said. “I’ve got to go and take his head off like I always try to do. I come here to smash somebody and take his head.”

