HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhamzat Chimaev: ‘I come here to smash somebody’

featuredJake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match official for Oct. 29

featuredNate Diaz still thinks Conor McGregor trilogy could happen

featuredGeorges St-Pierre: ‘You can never count Nate Diaz Out’

Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I come here to smash somebody’

September 7, 2022
NoNo Comments

Undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) headlines Saturday’s UFC 279 Pay-Per-View at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against veteran Nate Diaz (20-13).

The match could be Diaz’ final fight inside the famed octagon. It’s the last bout on his contract with the fight promotion. Chimaev’s happy to have the opportunity to face a ‘legend’ like Diaz.

“I’m fighting Nate Diaz. I’m happy for that. He’s one of the guys who have been like 15 years in this game. He’s one of the legends. Maybe this is his last fight. Who knows? I’m happy,” Chimaev said during Wednesday’s UFC 279 Media Day.

Whether his opponent is Diaz, or anyone else, Chimaev always has the same goal in mind. He plans to ‘smash’ Diaz on Saturday.

“I’m going to smash somebody, take my money, and go home,” Chimaev said. “I’ve got to go and take his head off like I always try to do. I come here to smash somebody and take his head.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Dana White’s takes mystery call?!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA