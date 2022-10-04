Khamzat Chimaev had passport confiscated in Russia, unable to leave country

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 4, 2022
According to a report from Brazilian outlet Combate, Khamzat Chimaev is stuck in Russia.

The outlet says that the Russian government seized the passport of Chimaev while he was traveling to visit family. Chimaev lives full time in Sweden currently.

“Chimaev had his passport arrested in St. Petersburg, where he disembarked before heading to Chechnya, when he was going to visit his family, and so he could no longer leave the country,” the outlet reported, as translated to English.

Russia has been under fire for its tactics in recruiting men to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Chimaev is friendly with Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of Chechenia, which could help in securing Chimaev’s release from Russia, but Kadyrov sides heavily with Vladamir Putin and even vowed to send his own teenage sons to fight in the war alongside Russia.

