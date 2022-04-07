Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns have an impromptu naked face-off in hotel hallway

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 7, 2022
NoNo Comments

Ok, so they were not completely naked, but pretty darn close.

The amicable and somewhat silly face-off between two UFC 273 opponents, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns happened in the hallway of the fighter hotel as both men were either coming or going from weight cutting or weigh-in sessions. Both were clad only in their hotel towels.

Not weird at all or anything.

Watch the full exchange here.

In the video, they shake hands and exchange a few words before continuing on their way.

“You wanna fight me naked?” Chimaev said. “Ah you’re small, brother. … Show me power, brother.”

“I will show you Saturday,” Burns replied back.

It was all in good fun but their fight is probably one of the more highly-anticipated bouts of the night, which says a lot considering there are two title fights at UFC 273.

