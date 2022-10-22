HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Islam Makhachev’s team at UFC 280 | Video

October 22, 2022
No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance at UFC 280 and got into an altercation with Islam Makhachev‘s team cage side.

Makhachev defeated former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the fight card’s main event to capture the 155-pound title. While he was being interviewed inside the octagon, Chimaev made his way to Makhachev’s team and words were exchanged. In video of the incident, Chimaev can be seen throwing a punch and then being restrained by security.

