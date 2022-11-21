HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Alex Pereira for December match in Brazil: ‘I already signed’

November 21, 2022
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev called out newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira for a December matchup.

“Ready to fight in Brazil @AlexPereiraUFC let’s go champ,” Chimaev posted on social media on November 13.

On Sunday, Chimaev doubled down on his call out of Pereira. “@AlexPereiraUFC 10 December let’s go, i already agreed. Now it’s your turn,” he wrote.

Pereira captured the middleweight crown by defeating Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 main event on November 12. Adesanya wants an immediate rematch, but “Borz’ has other plans.

Chimaev is coming off a quick win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September after missing weight to face Nate Diaz on the fight card. Chimaev has fought several times as a middleweight, including three times inside the octagon.

