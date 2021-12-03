HOT OFF THE WIRE

Khamzat Chimaev calls Nate Diaz a ‘fake gangster’ for turning down UFC fight

December 3, 2021
A day after UFC president Dana White said that no one wants to fight undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz confirmed White’s assessment.

Diaz told TMZ Sports on Thursday that he had no interest in fighting the “rookie” Chimaev.

“Don’t disrespect me like that and try to offer me a fight with a rookie,” Diaz said. “You’ve got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

It didn’t take long for the outspoken Russian to react to Diaz’ comments. Chimaev launched a social media attack on Diaz, calling him a “fake gangster.”

“You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don’t care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? i’m here to kill everyone i’m the king here i’m a gangster here,” Chimaev tweeted.

Chimaev went on to call a fight with Diaz, “easy money” in a tweet moments later.

Chimaev then turned his attention to the older Diaz, Nate’s older brother Nick.

“Say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away,” Chimaev wrote.

