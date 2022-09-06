Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have verbal altercation at UFC PI – Videos

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 6, 2022
No. 3 ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and No. 6 ranked middleweight Paul Costa were involved in verbal altercation at the UFC PI in Las Vegas.

The undefeated Chimaev confronted Costa on Monday, interrupting a grappling session between Costa and Nate Diaz teammate Jake Shields. Things got heated pretty quickly.

“You wanna f**k me up? Did you say you want to f**k me up?” asked Chimaev

“You want to fight me? I want to fight you, do you want to fight me?” Costa replied.

Footage of the altercation quickly hit the internet. Check out the videos.

Costa released a video on Monday evening showing the incident from his side of the cage.

Chimaev headlines UFC 279 on Saturday taking on Nate Diaz in the fight card’s main event. Costa recently fought, defeating former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 20.

