HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 251

featuredAlexander Volkanovski: Max Holloway is a ‘sore loser’ | UFC 251 Fight Island

UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal fight poster

featuredNew UFC 251 main event is now official: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

featuredUFC 251 headliner Gilbert Burns tests positive for COVID-19, pulled from event

Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

Khama Worthy wants a quick return after UFC on ESPN 12 win, but not at Fight Island

July 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

Following a 10-month layoff, lightweight Khama Worthy returned to action at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker with a third-round submission victory over Luis Pena.

While the win wasn’t quite as smooth as Worthy would have wanted it to be, he feels like it was a good bout for him to return to fighting with considering the time off he had.

“I think it went okay,” Worthy told MMAWeekly.com. “I was able to get the win. For the whole part I think it was a good experience; lot to learn, lot to take from; I liked it. It was fun.”

For Worthy, having had his previous bout in front of a packed house at a UFC PPV, fighting without a crowd was definitely a different experience.

“It’s definitely different; the energy, the sounds, the reaction, all of that, your body kind of responds to all of that,” said Worthy. “It still happened (that my body reacted) pretty decent, and (fighting crowd-less) something fighters will have to get used to.”

Not one to take any real time off from training, Worthy has gone back into the gym to stay ready should an opportunity pops up to fight sooner than later.

TRENDING > Dana White shoots down Jorge Masvidal putting BMF belt on the line against Kamaru Usman

“I over-train all the time,” Worthy said. “That wasn’t a problem at all. I’m always training. I own my own gym, so I’m always in there training. I’m always sparring and trading like I have a fight coming up.”

While Worthy is willing to get back to fighting quickly, he’s hoping the UFC returns to the US for future events so he can fight closer to home to close out 2020.

“I talked to my manger about Fight Island, but I found out they’re fighting at like 1 o’clock or 3 o’clock in the morning or something for promotional reasons, so they can show it (on American television), and there’s no way I’m doing that,” said Worthy. “When I need sleep my body goes to sleep.

“My manager has been talking about doing something August or September, so we’ll see how that goes. I’m trying to get two more fights in this year. Normally I like to fight three or four times a year.”

Welcome to UFC Fight Island: Flash Forum Arena Behind the Scenes sneak peak!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA