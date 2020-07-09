Khama Worthy wants a quick return after UFC on ESPN 12 win, but not at Fight Island

Following a 10-month layoff, lightweight Khama Worthy returned to action at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker with a third-round submission victory over Luis Pena.

While the win wasn’t quite as smooth as Worthy would have wanted it to be, he feels like it was a good bout for him to return to fighting with considering the time off he had.

“I think it went okay,” Worthy told MMAWeekly.com. “I was able to get the win. For the whole part I think it was a good experience; lot to learn, lot to take from; I liked it. It was fun.”

For Worthy, having had his previous bout in front of a packed house at a UFC PPV, fighting without a crowd was definitely a different experience.

“It’s definitely different; the energy, the sounds, the reaction, all of that, your body kind of responds to all of that,” said Worthy. “It still happened (that my body reacted) pretty decent, and (fighting crowd-less) something fighters will have to get used to.”

Not one to take any real time off from training, Worthy has gone back into the gym to stay ready should an opportunity pops up to fight sooner than later.

“I over-train all the time,” Worthy said. “That wasn’t a problem at all. I’m always training. I own my own gym, so I’m always in there training. I’m always sparring and trading like I have a fight coming up.”

While Worthy is willing to get back to fighting quickly, he’s hoping the UFC returns to the US for future events so he can fight closer to home to close out 2020.

“I talked to my manger about Fight Island, but I found out they’re fighting at like 1 o’clock or 3 o’clock in the morning or something for promotional reasons, so they can show it (on American television), and there’s no way I’m doing that,” said Worthy. “When I need sleep my body goes to sleep.

“My manager has been talking about doing something August or September, so we’ll see how that goes. I’m trying to get two more fights in this year. Normally I like to fight three or four times a year.”

