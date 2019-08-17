Khama Worthy not willing to let friendship stand in his way in UFC debut

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 17, 2019
Though his 2019 didn’t start until April, lightweight Khama Worthy has more than made up for lost time.

So far this year Worthy has won both of his fights, raising his current winning streak to five in a row, and now sits on the precipice of his biggest career opportunity.

“I had two fights so far this year, and my first fight was against Joey Munoz, a super tough guy, it was a tough fight that went all three rounds and was super solid,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com.

“A few weeks ago I fought Adam Ward, who was a tough guy with 30 professional fights, and I got a knockout in the third round. I’m just fighting a few weeks after that, so I’m on the same warpath.”

Shortly after his win over Ward, Worthy got the short notice call to replace Clay Collard at UFC 241, making for one of the craziest weeks of his life.

“My manager Jason House called me at six o’ clock Monday morning, and he explained what was going on,” said Worthy. “At first I was kind of wary just because the weight cut and because I’d have to push so much in such a short amount of time. 10 days’ is crazy, but five days’ notice is nuts.

“I went with it, and I’m here now, and it feels good. Everything is lining up perfectly. My body feels great. I feel better now than I did leading up to my last fight.”

Saturday night in Anaheim, California, Worthy (14-6) makes his promotional debut against Devonte Smith (10-1) in a preliminary 155-pound bout at UFC 241.

“It’s an interesting match-up because I’ve been friends with him forever,” Worthy said of Smith. “He’s been down at my gym and trained multiple times. He’s helped me get ready for fights and I’ve helped him get ready for fights.

“It’s a little bit awkward, but in the fight game it’s what happens. I don’t think I would fight him if I was already in the UFC, but to get into the UFC I’d fight anyone to get my chance, get a contract and take care of my family.”

Should Worthy come out of his bout against Smith healthy, he’d like to turn right back around and fight again sooner than later if given the opportunity. No matter what, he would like to finish out 2019 with one more bout.

“To take my mind off of fighting I think about what’s next, so I’m already talking to my coach about fighting in Abu Dhabi (on September 7). 100-percent I want to fight again before the end of the year.

“Abu Dhabi has always been on my bucket list of places to go, so from this card to that card back to back would be amazing. I would definitely want to fight before the end of the year.”

