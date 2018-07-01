Khalil Rountree Taking a Zen Approach to UFC 226 Showdown with Gokhan Saki

Khalil Rountree has slowly been making his mark on the UFC light heavyweight division, but it’s a tough task and one that comes with a lot of pressure.

Things won’t get any easier for him, as Rountree faces former world champion kickboxer Gokhan Saki at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Pressure has been the downfall of many a fighter in the Octagon, but Rountree is doing his best to manage that pressure by taking a Zen-like approach to his bout with Saki.

Rountree addressed the fight and his battle with nerves in a UFC 226 Media Day scrum with reporters in Las Vegas.

