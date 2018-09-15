Khalid Murtazaliev Takes Out CB Dollaway in Octagon Debut (UFC Moscow Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Khalid Murtazaliev stoppage of CB Dollaway at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow.

While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.

