Khabib’s manager shuts down Conor McGregor rematch, angling for Georges St-Pierre

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager in an interview with TMZ Sports this week closed the lid on a rematch with Conor McGregor.

“The train have left him. We don’t want to talk about Conor. We don’t want to go through this Conor bulls–t again,” said Ali Abdelaziz.

He went so far as to put the chances of Nurmagomedov and McGregor rematching at “0.00 percent.”

Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In doing so, the UFC’s first Muslim champion improved his overall record to a stunning 28-0 and unified his lightweight title with the interim belt that Poirier held.

Who is next for Khabib: Tony Ferguson or Georges St-Pierre?

Prior to that fight, both Nurmagomedov and Poirier said that No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson was the rightful next challenger for the UFC lightweight championship. Nurmagomedov, however, has long held out hope that he might one day be able to fight former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

It’s a fight that St-Pierre wants as well. In fact, it is the only fight on the former champion’s radar. It’s the only bout that tempts him from retirement.

UFC president Dana White has long said he doesn’t want to give St-Pierre a shot at another belt in a new weight class after he backed out of a promise to defend the UFC middleweight title after taking it from Michael Bisping.

Perhaps he is now seeing the dollar signs that such a fight would produce dancing in his head, as White on Saturday appeared to soften his stance a bit.

When asked if he could see the possibility of a Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre bout somewhere in the future, White paused for a long time before simply answering, “Sure.”

That’s a long way from making the fight happen, and Tony Ferguson is almost assuredly a lock for Nurmagomedov’s next bout, but White’s reluctance appears to be the only major stumbling block to making the blockbuster bout a reality.