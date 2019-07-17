Khabib’s manager: ‘Floyd Mayweather is out of money’ and begging for a fight (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 17, 2019
(Courtesy of TMZSports)

Just when talk of Floyd Mayweather wanting to mix it up with Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed to die down, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has stirred it up again.

“Floyd Mayweather, to this day, keep begging to fight Khabib; begging. Floyd run out of money. I’m telling you, people reaching out to me every week about Floyd to fight Khabib, but at the end of the day, we’re not interested… for now,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

Nurmagomedov is currently slated to fight Dustin Poirier to unify the UFC lightweight and interim lightweight titles in the UFC 242 headliner on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi. After that… who knows? 

Nurmagomedov is likely to continue his run in the UFC, but if a Mayweather bout a la Mayweather vs. McGregor were to present itself, it would surely be tough to pass up. For now, however, we’re not holding our breath that such a fight is going to happen.

